    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 7; Full List And Steps To Claim Them

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 7 are here, bringing with it several rewards and benefits. The Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed at the redemption website, which will then bring the rewards directly to your gaming app. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 7

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games on Google Play. The publisher recently released the Free Fire OB29 update with several events and rewards. Additionally, there are multiple rewards and benefits like weapons, loot crates, diamond royale vouchers, pets, character upgrades, skins, and more that can be purchased using Free Fire diamonds.

    Generally, these can be quite expensive and could drain your wallet if not careful. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in these rewards for free. Several rewards and benefits like Underground Howl Loot Crate, Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate, and more can be claimed at the Free Fire redemption site, without costing anything.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    The Free Fire redeem codes include 12 characters mixed with alphabets and numbers. Here are the steps to claim the redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

    Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 8

    FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
    FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
    FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
    FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:31 [IST]
