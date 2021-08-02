ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August; Get Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale Vouchers

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August are available now. Rewards like bonus points, diamond royale vouchers, and much more can be claimed using the FF rewards codes. Like always, one needs to head over to the Free Fire redemption website to claim these rewards. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August Available Now

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're new to the gaming world, then you need to know everything about the Garena Free Fire and its redeem codes. The popular battle royale game offers several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. Generally, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

    That said, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards and benefits for free. You simply need to enter the codes at the redemption website and claim the rewards. For instance, M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate, MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate, and much more can be claimed with the Free Fire redeem codes.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August

    • FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    • 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    • C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    • F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
    • FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
    • FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
    • FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    • FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the above-mentioned benefits and upgrades:

    Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

    Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.

     

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
