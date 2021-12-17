Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 17; How To Claim Upgrades For Free? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 17 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of codes. This will help gamers boost their performance and up their chances of winning. The upgrades and rewards from the redeem codes will directly appear in the gaming section once you claim them. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Garena offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be purchased at the store. But, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds here, which can be quite expensive. On the other hand, gamers can also get rewards and benefits when they win at tournaments and events. This would get them seasonal passes and much more.

At the same time, gamers can be several rewards and benefits with the Free Fire redeem codes. The Free Fire redeem codes are available and updated regularly. The codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. The Free Fire redeem codes will get you the rewards and upgrades you need, without having to spend any money!

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Best Mobiles in India