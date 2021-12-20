Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 20: How To Get Green Star Token And More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 20 are available now. One can get several rewards and upgrades for free with these redeem codes. To note, the main Free Fire reward for today is the 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're a rookie gamer, you need to know all about the Free Fire rewards. Generally, one can get rewards and upgrades at the Free Fire store. But here, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring several rewards and benefits for free.

One can get this directly in the game's mail and claim them before it expires. To note, some of these rewards are also available when you finish an event or a tournament. But that would also be quite hard for beginners. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that help to boost your gaming performance.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers, and hence, one should be careful while entering the codes. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

