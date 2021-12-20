ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 20: How To Get Green Star Token And More

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 20 are available now. One can get several rewards and upgrades for free with these redeem codes. To note, the main Free Fire reward for today is the 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 20

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're a rookie gamer, you need to know all about the Free Fire rewards. Generally, one can get rewards and upgrades at the Free Fire store. But here, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring several rewards and benefits for free.

    One can get this directly in the game's mail and claim them before it expires. To note, some of these rewards are also available when you finish an event or a tournament. But that would also be quite hard for beginners. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that help to boost your gaming performance.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal
    FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
    MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
    Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
    FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
    MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
    BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
    UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
    M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
    FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
    TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
    MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
    FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
    3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
    NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
    B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

     

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers, and hence, one should be careful while entering the codes. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
