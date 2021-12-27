Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 27: How To Get Free Killer Mind Surfboard?
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 27 are available now, bringing in all the rewards and upgrades of the game. The best part of using the Free Fire redeem codes is it's free of cost and gamers don't need to spend any money. To note, the FF rewards codes for today bring in a fresh dose of upgrades like Killer Mind Surfboard and more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Before diving into the new list of Free Fire redeem codes, let's take a look at what these codes actually mean. Garena offers several rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. Generally, one can purchase this using the Free Fire diamonds. Gamers can also claim them when they complete tournaments or other events.
At the same time, the gamers can access these rewards and upgrades for free. This is possible by using the Free Fire redeem codes. The list of codes helps players to access rewards and upgrades for free, including exciting ones like Killer Mind Surfboard, Mob Boss Loot Crate, and much more.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
FF11WFNPP956: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal
FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
Additionally, one can also try their luck with these new Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below:
FBHJNFY78T63
FTYU5TGFOSA4
FR2G3H4ERF6Y
F7T6YTVHG3BE
FJBCHJNK4RY7
F5TF6GTYVGHB
F5E3R4T5YHGB
F7T54FDSW345
FBNJIU87SYEH
FRMTYKUOI8HU
FBYVTCGDB2EN
F4M5KCT6LYHO
FVCYXTSRF1VE
F4B5NJ6ITY8G
F6F5TDRFEV4B
