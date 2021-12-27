Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 27: How To Get Free Killer Mind Surfboard? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 27 are available now, bringing in all the rewards and upgrades of the game. The best part of using the Free Fire redeem codes is it's free of cost and gamers don't need to spend any money. To note, the FF rewards codes for today bring in a fresh dose of upgrades like Killer Mind Surfboard and more.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Before diving into the new list of Free Fire redeem codes, let's take a look at what these codes actually mean. Garena offers several rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. Generally, one can purchase this using the Free Fire diamonds. Gamers can also claim them when they complete tournaments or other events.

At the same time, the gamers can access these rewards and upgrades for free. This is possible by using the Free Fire redeem codes. The list of codes helps players to access rewards and upgrades for free, including exciting ones like Killer Mind Surfboard, Mob Boss Loot Crate, and much more.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FF11WFNPP956: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Additionally, one can also try their luck with these new Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below:

FBHJNFY78T63

FTYU5TGFOSA4

FR2G3H4ERF6Y

F7T6YTVHG3BE

FJBCHJNK4RY7

F5TF6GTYVGHB

F5E3R4T5YHGB

F7T54FDSW345

FBNJIU87SYEH

FRMTYKUOI8HU

FBYVTCGDB2EN

F4M5KCT6LYHO

FVCYXTSRF1VE

F4B5NJ6ITY8G

F6F5TDRFEV4B

Best Mobiles in India