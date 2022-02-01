ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 1; Get Royale Vouchers, Loot Crates, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 1 are available now. Gamers can claim rewards and benefits like weapon loot crates, character upgrades, skins, Free Fire diamonds, and much more. Plus, players also have access to rewards like royale vouchers, which allows them to further boost their gaming experience.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 1: All New Rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
    94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher
    FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
    WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet
    MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
    BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
    ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit
    RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
    R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
    XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
    FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
    FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
    B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
    W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
    FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades. If you're a pro gamer, you already know all about the FF rewards. But if you're new to the gaming spectre, then you need to know more about the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, Garena offers most of these rewards at the Free Fire store or can be earned by passing through levels in events and tournaments.

     

    Purchasing the rewards and upgrades can be expensive, and can drain out your wallet if not careful. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cheapest way to claim the upgrades and rewards of your choice. The best part is, it appears directly in your gaming app, giving you a hassle-free experience.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X