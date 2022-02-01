Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 1; Get Royale Vouchers, Loot Crates, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 1 are available now. Gamers can claim rewards and benefits like weapon loot crates, character upgrades, skins, Free Fire diamonds, and much more. Plus, players also have access to rewards like royale vouchers, which allows them to further boost their gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain

94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)

FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up

FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades. If you're a pro gamer, you already know all about the FF rewards. But if you're new to the gaming spectre, then you need to know more about the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, Garena offers most of these rewards at the Free Fire store or can be earned by passing through levels in events and tournaments.

Purchasing the rewards and upgrades can be expensive, and can drain out your wallet if not careful. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cheapest way to claim the upgrades and rewards of your choice. The best part is, it appears directly in your gaming app, giving you a hassle-free experience.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

