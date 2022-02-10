ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 10: Get Pet Skin Battle Fox For Free

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 10 bring in multiple rewards like loot crates, weapon loot crates, skins, diamond royale vouchers, and much more. Particularly, the Free Fire redeem code or the FF reward code for today brings gamers get a 3X Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 10

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How To Claim?

    Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. The game, just like PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India, offers several upgrades and rewards. Generally, gamers would need to purchase them at the store, but this can be quite expensive. On the other hand, gamers can claim them for free as well.

    This is where the Free Fire redeem codes come into the picture. One can claim several rewards, upgrades, skins, and so on for free. Plus, you can also get Free Fire diamonds, the in-app currency via the FF rewards codes. With this, you can purchase any upgrade of your choice. Here's how to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.

    Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice

    Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today, February 10

    FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
    C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
    WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher
    R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
    XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
    FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
    FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
    B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
    W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
    FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA - Triple Captain power up
    C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
    FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    ECSM-H8ZK-763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL - Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

     

    Additionally, one can also try these Free Fire redeem codes

    NJKI 89UY 7GTV
    SVBN K58T 7G65
    N34M RTYO HNI8
    UBJH GNT6 M7KU
    FGHE U76T RFQB
    Y374 UYH5 GB67
    FG16 D5TS REF3
    X4SW FGRH G76T
    FT6Y GBTG VSRW
    F7UL O80U 9J8H
    6AQ2 WS1X D5RT
    C3DS EBN4 M56K
    FS7W 65RF ERFG
    FG56 NY7K GFID

    Thursday, February 10, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
