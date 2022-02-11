ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 11: Get Free Triple Captain Power Up

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire offers several rewards and upgrades. Most of them are expensive, which can drain out a gamer's wallet. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring in similar rewards and upgrades for free. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 11

    Explained: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 11 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of upgrades and other benefits. Generally, one can buy them at the Free Fire store using the Free Fire diamonds. However, as mentioned above, it can be quite expensive.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in similar upgrades free of cost. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes offers upgrades like weapon loot crates, diamond royale vouchers, skins, character upgrades, and much more.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How To Claim Them?

    Here are the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.

    Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice

    Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 11

    FFPL-OJEU-FHSI - Triple Captain power-up
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
    C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
    WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher
    4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA - Triple Captain power up
    C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
    FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    ECSM-H8ZK-763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL - Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
    XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
    FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
    FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
    B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
    W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
    FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: New Codes For Today

    SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG
    5TG7-6T6R-I7EF
    UYGD-HVJD-FERW
    BTNY-MHKL-OBV7
    C65S-4AEW-DECD
    XVGG-TZFS-DCWV
    DJSI-9Z76-A5TR
    WEF3-4G5B-RTN6
    BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9
    8V76-C5SR-EDWV
    6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6
    GW2J-WIE8-F765
    TRSF-WEJR-56YG
    FBHN-JERU-F76C
    6XS5-RFEG-BTHN
    FBNI-E7RF-65TS
    5TXR-ESDW-EDAN
    JMYK-HOIB-8V7C

