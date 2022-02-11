Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 11: Get Free Triple Captain Power Up
Garena Free Fire offers several rewards and upgrades. Most of them are expensive, which can drain out a gamer's wallet. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring in similar rewards and upgrades for free. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes.
Explained: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 11 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of upgrades and other benefits. Generally, one can buy them at the Free Fire store using the Free Fire diamonds. However, as mentioned above, it can be quite expensive.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in similar upgrades free of cost. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes offers upgrades like weapon loot crates, diamond royale vouchers, skins, character upgrades, and much more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How To Claim Them?
Here are the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.
Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice
Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 11
FFPL-OJEU-FHSI - Triple Captain power-up
FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher
4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA - Triple Captain power up
C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
ECSM-H8ZK-763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFMC-LJES-SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL - Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: New Codes For Today
SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG
5TG7-6T6R-I7EF
UYGD-HVJD-FERW
BTNY-MHKL-OBV7
C65S-4AEW-DECD
XVGG-TZFS-DCWV
DJSI-9Z76-A5TR
WEF3-4G5B-RTN6
BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9
8V76-C5SR-EDWV
6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6
GW2J-WIE8-F765
TRSF-WEJR-56YG
FBHN-JERU-F76C
6XS5-RFEG-BTHN
FBNI-E7RF-65TS
5TXR-ESDW-EDAN
JMYK-HOIB-8V7C
