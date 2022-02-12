ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 12: Get Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 12 are available now. Gamers can tap into the new list of upgrades from these free-to-use codes. Players have access to rewards like loot crates, weapons loot crates, diamond royale vouchers, skins, pets, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 12

    What Are Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes are basically codes that gamers can use to get upgrades and rewards, which are free of cost. Generally, these upgrades and rewards are also available at the Free Fire store. But this can be quite expensive and drain out your wallet.

    On the other hand, Free Fire redeem codes bring in multiple rewards and upgrades - completely free of cost. Moreover, the FF rewards codes also bring in Free Fire diamonds as part of the reward. This further helps gamers use the diamonds to purchase higher upgrades and rewards.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 12

    FF6M4USLCLDS
    GBU6OAXORG9R
    H0W65FLU3UL2
    Y0CBK27E5YM6
    IJC319O9R54B
    65TU8WSG1W58
    FFESPORTSBTR
    PYR56NDEPIES
    I1K2T6YBKBGI
    K79OCX6IRTR8
    W9TJASEUQC65
    NEHFS205JIF0

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    FF101TSNJX6E - Triple Captain Power Up and Malice Joker Surfboard
    FF10HXQBBH2J - M1014 - Demolitionist
    FF11DAKX4WHV - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator Voucher
    UBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher
    4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA - Triple Captain power up
    C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
    FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    ECSM-H8ZK-763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL - Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
    XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
    FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
    FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
    B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
    W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
    FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FFPL-OJEU-FHSI - Triple Captain power-up
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
    C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

     

    How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.

    Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice

    Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X