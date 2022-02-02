Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 2: Get Pet Skin Spirit Fox For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The game is up in competition with the likes of PUBG Mobile New State, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and so on. One of the best things about this game is the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today 2 feb, 2022.

What Are Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Garena offers several upgrades and rewards on the popular Free Fire game. Generally, players need to buy these upgrades from the Free Fire store, which can be quite expensive. On the other hand, they can also get upgrades and rewards as they win through events and tournaments. But this can also be quite hard as there's tough competition.

On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in rewards and upgrades for free. If you're looking for a way to boost your gaming performance, simply use these redeem codes. You can get weapon royale vouchers, weapon loot crates, skins, and much more.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)

FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up

FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Best Mobiles in India