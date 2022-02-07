Just In
- 23 min ago Amazon Rose Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Here’s How To Win iPhone 13
- 17 hrs ago Infinix Zero 5G India Launch On Feb 14; Dimensity 900, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
- 20 hrs ago List Of Best Premium Smartphones To Gift This Valentine's Day 2022
- 21 hrs ago GTA: V With Support For Ray-Tracing Will Launch On March 15 For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
Don't Miss
- Finance 4 Stocks That Have Given More Than 30% Returns In 7-Days
- News Schools, Colleges reopen in these states from today for physical classes: Details here
- Sports 'Why such concern?' Peng Shuai finally speaks out
- Movies When Lata Mangeshkar Was Being Poisoned Slowly, Possibly By Her Servant
- Education Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At 92, Here Are Some Facts About India’s Legendary Singer
- Lifestyle South Korean Mask Kosk: What Is It? Would You Wear This Nose Mask?
- Automobiles Top-Selling SUVs In India In January 2022: Tata Motors Takes The Top Spot
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 7: New Codes For This Week
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 7 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. If you're looking for ways to boost your gaming experience, the FF rewards codes are the easiest and the most inexpensive way to do so. Plus, you get rewards like loot crates, royale vouchers, skins, characters, and much more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet
MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How To Claim Them?
As one can see, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be careful while entering them. One should also note that most of these rewards and upgrades can be purchased at the Free Fire store. However, this would be quite expensive and could drain out your wallet.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes bring in these upgrades free of cost, you only need to follow the below-mentioned steps to claim the rewards of your choice. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.
Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice
Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239