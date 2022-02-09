Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 9: Steps To Get MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. Plus, the Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 9 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and upgrades. The main code for today brings in the MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, which further assists in boosting your gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2X Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)

FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up

FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DDFR-TY2021-POUYT - Free Pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO - Free Fire Diamonds

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH - 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD - 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R - 3x Incubator Voucher

FFDR-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC - 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 - 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS - Bonus 50 points

FFPL-NZUW-MALS - Bonus 50 Points

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA - Triple Captain power up

C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFMC-LJES-SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL - Triple Captain power-up

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How To Access, Claim Them?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and most inexpensive way to get rewards and other upgrades. To note, Garena offers many rewards within the game, which gamers can get when they complete levels, win a game or even participate in events and tournaments. At the same time, these upgrades can be bought at the Free Fire store, but they can be expensive.

On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes come in as the cheapest and easiest way to get upgrades. One simply needs to enter the codes and access them directly within the gaming app. Here's how to do so:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link

Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.

Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice

Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.

