Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For India Server Today; Get Street Boy Bundle, More

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale modes. The Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes are available for today. The redeem codes bring in rewards like weapon loot crates, character upgrades, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Garena Free Fire offers several in-game tournaments and other events. Interested gamers can boost their gaming performance using upgrades and other rewards, which generally cost a lot. To purchase these Free Fire rewards, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive.

However, you can get them for free. This is where the Free Fire redeem codes or reward codes come in handy. Users simply need to head over to the Free Fire rewards site and claim them with the codes mentioned below. Several upgrades and benefits can be users with just a few, easy steps.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle

FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1111POUYT for free pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds

FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create

BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher

R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

