Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For India Server Today; List Of Available Loot Crates, Vouchers
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 14 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. To note, the main FF reward code for today gets you the 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot crate. Apart from this, gamers can explore several other benefits from Garena. Here's everything about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most downloaded games today. You can do a lot of personalization like changing your name, getting a Free Fire stylish name, and so on. At the same time, you can up your gaming performance using rewards, upgrades, and other benefits like weapons, loot crates, character upgrades, skins, and so on.
Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim these upgrades. However, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in these benefits for free. Gamers simply need to enter the 12 digit code at the Garena reward website and claim these upgrades.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
Here's the list of the working Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server.
- FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- DDFRTY1111POUYT for free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create
- BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
Free Fire Redeem Code Today New India 2021
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes India Server?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: The rewards from the code directly appear on the Free Fire gaming app, where you can claim them.
