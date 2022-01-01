ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 1: Full List Of New Year Codes

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 1 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades for gamers this year. Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best way to get upgrades as they are free of cost. Here's everything you need to know about the Free fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 1

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire offers several upgrades, benefits, rewards, and other bonuses. Generally, one can purchase these upgrades at the Free Fire store. However, players should be careful as this involves Free Fire diamonds and could drain out your wallet. Additionally, one can get upgrades and benefits when one passes through the levels of the game.

    Plus, the Free Fire events and tournaments also let you win rewards. But this can be quite difficult, especially if you're a rookie gamer. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards and upgrades free of cost, making them every gamer's favorite.

    Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal
    FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
    MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
    Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
    W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
    MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
    XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
    FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
    3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
    NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
    B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
    RRQ3SSJTN9UK: 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FF11WFNPP956: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
    DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
    FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
    MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
    BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
    UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
    FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X