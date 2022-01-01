Just In
- 13 min ago ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Monitor Review: Must Buy To Boost Productivity
- 32 min ago Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Confirmed With 120W Fast Charging Support; Coming To India?
- 44 min ago Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Plan Relaunched With New Benefits
- 1 hr ago Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 1, 2022: Win Rs. 25,000
Don't Miss
- News India reports 22,775 new Covid cases with 406 deaths
- Lifestyle Decision On Which Vaccine To Be Given As Precautionary Dose Expected Soon: Govt
- Sports West Indies announce squads for T20I, ODI series against England, Ireland; Pollard to lead
- Movies Ajay Devgn: If Spider-Man Can Get In Massive Money, Why Can't A Hindi Film? RRR Shows Such Great Potential
- Finance IT Stock To Buy In 2022 for Good Returns
- Automobiles Best Selling Car Of 2021: Maruti Suzuki Yet Again Takes The Top Spot
- Education REET Exam Date 2022 Released, Check REET 2022 Exam Schedule Here
- Travel Best Getaways From Shimla For A Memorable New Year's Eve
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 1: Full List Of New Year Codes
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 1 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades for gamers this year. Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best way to get upgrades as they are free of cost. Here's everything you need to know about the Free fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire offers several upgrades, benefits, rewards, and other bonuses. Generally, one can purchase these upgrades at the Free Fire store. However, players should be careful as this involves Free Fire diamonds and could drain out your wallet. Additionally, one can get upgrades and benefits when one passes through the levels of the game.
Plus, the Free Fire events and tournaments also let you win rewards. But this can be quite difficult, especially if you're a rookie gamer. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards and upgrades free of cost, making them every gamer's favorite.
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal
FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
RRQ3SSJTN9UK: 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130