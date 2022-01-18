Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 18; Get AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 18 are available now, bringing with it fresh doses of rewards and upgrades. Like always, the codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and winners stand a chance to get rewards like loot crates, diamond vouchers, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

FF11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1616POUYT - Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB - free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV - Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) - Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X - 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 - 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4 - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 - Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter

XUW3FNK7AV8N - x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1 - Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G - Age of Gold bundle

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

To note, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cost-effective way of getting rewards and upgrades. The popular battle royale game also provides more upgrades at the store, however, this would involve you in spending the Free Fire diamonds that could prove to be quite expensive.

On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes to bring in similar upgrades and rewards free of cost. Plus, you can also get Free Fire diamonds here, which can be used to purchase items at the Garena store.

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

