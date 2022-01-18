Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 18; Get AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate For Free
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 18 are available now, bringing with it fresh doses of rewards and upgrades. Like always, the codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and winners stand a chance to get rewards like loot crates, diamond vouchers, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
FF11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
DDFRTY1616POUYT - Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB - free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV - Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) - Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X - 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 - 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4 - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 - Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes
XUW3FNK7AV8N - x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1 - Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G - Age of Gold bundle
HKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
To note, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cost-effective way of getting rewards and upgrades. The popular battle royale game also provides more upgrades at the store, however, this would involve you in spending the Free Fire diamonds that could prove to be quite expensive.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes to bring in similar upgrades and rewards free of cost. Plus, you can also get Free Fire diamonds here, which can be used to purchase items at the Garena store.
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
