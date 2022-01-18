ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 18; Get AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate For Free

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 18 are available now, bringing with it fresh doses of rewards and upgrades. Like always, the codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and winners stand a chance to get rewards like loot crates, diamond vouchers, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 18

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
    FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
    FF11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
    MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box
    Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY1616POUYT - Free Pet
    FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
    MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO16UB - free DJ Alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
    BHPOU81616NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit
    UU64YCDP92ZB - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV - Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) - Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X - 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2 - 10x Creator Box
    M68TZBSY29R4 - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
    FF101N59GPA5 - Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
    W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter
    MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes
    XUW3FNK7AV8N - x2 Custom Room Cards
    FF8MBDXPVCB1 - Reward not known
    3IBBMSL7AK8G - Age of Gold bundle
    HKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle
    B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    To note, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cost-effective way of getting rewards and upgrades. The popular battle royale game also provides more upgrades at the store, however, this would involve you in spending the Free Fire diamonds that could prove to be quite expensive.

     

    On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes to bring in similar upgrades and rewards free of cost. Plus, you can also get Free Fire diamonds here, which can be used to purchase items at the Garena store.

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    free fire gaming apps news
    X