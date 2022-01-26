ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 26; Get Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate For Free

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 26 are available now. Like always, one needs to claim the rewards directly on the gaming app's mail section. To note, the main reward for today's code is Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate. Gamers can claim this and many more rewards with the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 26

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Before diving into the list of Free Fire redeem codes, let's take a look at what they actually mean. To note, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The game offers several upgrades and rewards that can be used to boost the player's gaming performance. Generally, one needs to buy these at the Free Fire store.

    If not careful, it can drain out your wallet while buying rewards. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes come in handy as they are free of cost. Plus, you get Free Fire diamonds as well, which you can use to buy any upgrades or skins of your choice.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    LL7VDMX363YK - 1x Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
    FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
    FF11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
    MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box
    Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY1616POUYT - Free Pet
    FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
    MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes
    UU64YCDP92ZB - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV - Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) - Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X - 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2 - 10x Creator Box
    M68TZBSY29R4 - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
    FF101N59GPA5 - Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

     

    Additionally, one can try these codes:

    UEHMP9L22B3J
    FF6M4USLCLDS
    FF6M1L8SQAUY
    FF6M2W8JHH42
    FFIM-JWGO-5N3TG
    GZ3SLYFGTD8X
    FFESPORTSBTR
    3CYSQQ95YTWK
    FFIM-B4TX-KVI7
    6U34B46M1NRN
    FFIC33NTEUKA
    FFICYZJZM4BZ
    FFIC65E269TQ
    FFICRF854MZT
    FFIC34N6LLLL
    FFICZTBCUR4M
    FFIC9PG5J5YZ
    FFICWFKZGQ6Z
    FFBATJSLDCCS
    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 8:47 [IST]
