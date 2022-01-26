Just In
- 14 hrs ago Oppo Reno7 5G India Pricing Tipped Ahead Of February 4 Launch
- 15 hrs ago Amazon Redmi Note 11S Quiz Answers; Chance To Win Redmi Note 11S
- 15 hrs ago Infinix 5G Smartphone Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online
- 16 hrs ago Redmi Note 11s India Pricing & Detailed Features Revealed Ahead Of Feb 9 Launch
Don't Miss
- News Republic Day 2022: India to witness many firsts at iconic Rajpath parade
- Lifestyle Will An Omicron-Specific Vaccine Help Control Covid? There's One Key Problem
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Kushagre Dua To Shirin Sewani; TV Celebs Open Up About Republic Day Parade
- Finance Motilal Oswal Suggests To Buy This Pharma Stock For 19% Upside, In 1 Year, With Rs. 4240 Target Price
- Sports ISL 2021-22: Super-sub Irshad earns NorthEast United FC draw against Mumbai City FC
- Education Republic Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Republic Day Parade
- Automobiles Ola Electric CEO Hints Electric Car: Next Big Step For Ola?
- Travel National tourism Day 2022: Explore South India And Reclaim Your Post-Lockdown Freedom
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 26; Get Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate For Free
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 26 are available now. Like always, one needs to claim the rewards directly on the gaming app's mail section. To note, the main reward for today's code is Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate. Gamers can claim this and many more rewards with the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Before diving into the list of Free Fire redeem codes, let's take a look at what they actually mean. To note, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The game offers several upgrades and rewards that can be used to boost the player's gaming performance. Generally, one needs to buy these at the Free Fire store.
If not careful, it can drain out your wallet while buying rewards. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes come in handy as they are free of cost. Plus, you get Free Fire diamonds as well, which you can use to buy any upgrades or skins of your choice.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
LL7VDMX363YK - 1x Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
FF11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
DDFRTY1616POUYT - Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes
UU64YCDP92ZB - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV - Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) - Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X - 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 - 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4 - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 - Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
Additionally, one can try these codes:
UEHMP9L22B3J
FF6M4USLCLDS
FF6M1L8SQAUY
FF6M2W8JHH42
FFIM-JWGO-5N3TG
GZ3SLYFGTD8X
FFESPORTSBTR
3CYSQQ95YTWK
FFIM-B4TX-KVI7
6U34B46M1NRN
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFICYZJZM4BZ
FFIC65E269TQ
FFICRF854MZT
FFIC34N6LLLL
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505