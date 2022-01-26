Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 26; Get Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 26 are available now. Like always, one needs to claim the rewards directly on the gaming app's mail section. To note, the main reward for today's code is Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate. Gamers can claim this and many more rewards with the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Before diving into the list of Free Fire redeem codes, let's take a look at what they actually mean. To note, Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The game offers several upgrades and rewards that can be used to boost the player's gaming performance. Generally, one needs to buy these at the Free Fire store.

If not careful, it can drain out your wallet while buying rewards. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes come in handy as they are free of cost. Plus, you get Free Fire diamonds as well, which you can use to buy any upgrades or skins of your choice.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

LL7VDMX363YK - 1x Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

FF11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1616POUYT - Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes

UU64YCDP92ZB - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV - Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) - Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X - 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 - 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4 - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 - Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

TJ57OSSDN5AP - x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

Additionally, one can try these codes:

UEHMP9L22B3J

FF6M4USLCLDS

FF6M1L8SQAUY

FF6M2W8JHH42

FFIM-JWGO-5N3TG

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

FFESPORTSBTR

3CYSQQ95YTWK

FFIM-B4TX-KVI7

6U34B46M1NRN

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFICYZJZM4BZ

FFIC65E269TQ

FFICRF854MZT

FFIC34N6LLLL

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

