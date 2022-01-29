Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 29: Get Free Triple Captain Power Up News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 29 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. Gamers, this is your chance to get all the rewards and boosters you were looking for, free of cost. Here's everything you need to know about the new Free Fire redeem codes of the FF rewards codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today:

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain power up

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

94UB-T7YA-GUHZ - 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

F11NJN5YS3E - Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM - 1X Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35 - 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ - 2X Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're a rookie gamer, these codes might seem a bit confusing. Worry not, as we'll explain how to use them. Firstly, you should know that Free Fire offers several rewards and upgrades within the game. Generally, you can earn these by winning through the levels and tournaments. Or, you can also buy them at the Free Fire store.

But remember, getting the weapon skins, loot crates, and so on at the Free Fire store can be quite expensive. If not careful, it can drain out your wallet. Hence, the best step to get rewards and upgrades on Free Fire is by using the redeem codes!

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list. As you can see, the codes consist of alphabets and numbers and should be entered accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

