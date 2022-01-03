Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 3: Steps To Get Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games. The Free Fire redeem codes for today are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and other upgrades. The FF rewards for today will get players Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, Sky Crystal, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

RRQ3SSJTN9UK: 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and inexpensive ways to get rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. Players can also check out the Free Fire store where several benefits, rewards, and upgrades are available. However, this can be quite expensive as you would need Free Fire diamonds and real cash.

On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring several rewards for free. Moreover, you can get loot crates, weapon skins, character upgrades, and much more with these codes as mentioned above. The best part of using the codes is it's free of cost! Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

