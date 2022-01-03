Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 3: Steps To Get Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, More
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games. The Free Fire redeem codes for today are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and other upgrades. The FF rewards for today will get players Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, Sky Crystal, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal
FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
RRQ3SSJTN9UK: 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and inexpensive ways to get rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. Players can also check out the Free Fire store where several benefits, rewards, and upgrades are available. However, this can be quite expensive as you would need Free Fire diamonds and real cash.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring several rewards for free. Moreover, you can get loot crates, weapon skins, character upgrades, and much more with these codes as mentioned above. The best part of using the codes is it's free of cost! Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
