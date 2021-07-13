Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 13 Brings These Rewards, Upgrades
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 13 are available now, bringing with it new rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. The main FF reward code for today brings users 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for the India server and how to claim them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire, like most other games, offers several in-game upgrades like weapons, loot crates, diamonds, character upgrades, royal passes, skins, pets, and much more. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards. However, the Free Fire redeem codes are an easy and inexpensive way to get these upgrades.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
We have made things easy by bringing in the entire working FF reward codes right here. Here's the full list of Free Fire redeem codes India server:
- FMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- DDFRTY1111POUYT for free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create
- BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
Free Fire Redeem Code Today New India 2021
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes India Server?
Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most downloaded games today. You can do a lot of personalization like changing your name, getting a Free Fire stylish name, and so on. There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: The rewards from the code directly appear on the Free Fire gaming app, where you can claim them.
