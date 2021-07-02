Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 2; Get 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2 are right here, bringing in new rewards and upgrades to kickstart your weekend gaming session. Like always, the FF rewards codes need to be availed at the Garena Free Fire Rewards website. This detailed article will explain the steps to get the Free Fire redeem codes and the complete list of rewards for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Before diving into the details, first, let's see what the Free Fire redeem codes are all about. Like most games today, Free Fire brings in several upgrades and rewards for gamers. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, the in-game currency, to get these benefits. At the same time, gamers can make use of the Free fire redeem codes to collect upgrades and benefits for free.

Gamers can tap into benefits like loot crates, weapons, character upgrades, Free Fire diamonds, and others with the FF rewards codes. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today brings in 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate and much more.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps that users will need to follow to get these codes. These easy steps are listed below:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 2

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FBNM KIUY TREW for Premium Bundles

FZAW SERF TGHJ for Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FNBV CXZS EDRT for Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

FZAW ERTY UIKM for EGG Hunter Loot Box

FBNM KIUY TRED for Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

FZXC VBNJ UY6T for Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

FZAQ WERT YUJM for Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FVBH YTRE DSXC for Shirou Free Fire Character

FXZA WERT YUHJ for Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

FCXS ERTY HJHB for 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

FOIU YTRF DSZX for Free Diamonds Voucher

FSER TGYH JNHB for Head Hunting Parachute

FKIU YTRE DSFV for Phantom Bear Bundle

FHUY TREW SDCY for Animal Weapon Loot Crate

