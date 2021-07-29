Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 29; Get Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are right here, giving you a chance to up your game. The game offers several upgrades and benefits, which can be claimed for free using the FF rewards codes. Today's Free Fire redeem code brings you rewards like Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, and more.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're new to the gaming specter and are unaware of the redeem codes, this is for you. Garena Free Fire offers several rewards and benefits for gamers. For instance, you can get character upgrades, skins, loot crates, weapons, pets, and much more. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim these rewards.

However, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free. They consist of 12 digits made up of alphabets and numbers. One simply needs to head over to the Free Fire redemption site to claim these benefits. Here's the entire list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server and how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 29

BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle

FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ-JTUA-29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

LH3D-HG87-XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

XUW3-FNK7-AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. They are listed below:

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using either Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook id.

Step 3: The page reloads now and you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the box provided.

Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-mail section of the game, where you can claim them.

