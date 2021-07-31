Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 31; Get Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 31 are available now, bringing with it several rewards, benefits, and other upgrades. One can get weapons, loot crates, a free pet, character upgrades, skins, and much more using the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the FF rewards codes.

Garena Free Fire Explained

Garena Free Fire offers several personalized experiences on its gaming app. For instance, you can have a Free Fire nickname, change your profile, and much more. At the same time, the game offers several upgrades and benefits, which generally have to be purchased using Free Fire diamonds. That said, the Free Fire redeem codes can get you these upgrades for free.

For instance, the Underground Howl Loot Crate, Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher, and more can be claimed for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes consist of 12 units of alphabets and numbers, which get you your desired benefit.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. They are listed below:

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using either Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook id.

Step 3: The page reloads now and you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the box provided.

Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-mail section of the game, where you can claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today:

BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle

FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ-JTUA-29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

LH3D-HG87-XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

XUW3-FNK7-AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

Best Mobiles in India