Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle FDCI ICW 2021: The Announcement Of The Fashion Week; The Designers Attending The Show, And Dates
- News Jammu drone strike, LeM module: NIA raids 14 locations in J&K
- Education CBSE 12th Result 2021: Farm Labourer’s Daughter Scores 100 Percent, Aspires To Become IAS Officer
- Sports Tokyo 2020: First doping case at Games as Blessing Okagbare is suspended
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Vivek Mishra Says He Was Offered To Do N*de Yoga; Adds 'I Am Too Sexy & Expensive To Do That'
- Finance Your Demat Or Trading Account Will Be Deactivated From Today If You Don’t Do This
- Automobiles Citroen CC21 Compact-SUV Spied Testing In Bangalore Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tripura In August
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 31; Get Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate For Free
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 31 are available now, bringing with it several rewards, benefits, and other upgrades. One can get weapons, loot crates, a free pet, character upgrades, skins, and much more using the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the FF rewards codes.
Garena Free Fire Explained
Garena Free Fire offers several personalized experiences on its gaming app. For instance, you can have a Free Fire nickname, change your profile, and much more. At the same time, the game offers several upgrades and benefits, which generally have to be purchased using Free Fire diamonds. That said, the Free Fire redeem codes can get you these upgrades for free.
For instance, the Underground Howl Loot Crate, Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher, and more can be claimed for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes consist of 12 units of alphabets and numbers, which get you your desired benefit.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. They are listed below:
Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in using either Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook id.
Step 3: The page reloads now and you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the box provided.
Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-mail section of the game, where you can claim them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today:
- BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
- FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMM-VSBN-V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- PACJ-JTUA-29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- LH3D-HG87-XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- XUW3-FNK7-AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
7,999
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
43,790