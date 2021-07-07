Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 7; Get Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most interesting games when it comes to the battle royale format. The game, like most others, offers in-game tournaments and events. Gamers can boost their performance by getting upgrades and other benefits. One can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

The Free Fire redeem codes of the FF rewards codes are one of the easiest and cost-effective methods to get the upgrades and other benefits. Generally, gamers would need to spend a lot of in-game currency or the Free Fire diamonds to get these benefits. That said, the Free Fire redeem codes get you these upgrades for free. For instance, rewards like the Old Fashioned Weapon Loot crate, Scorching Sands Weapons Loot crate, DJ Alok Character upgrade, Free Fire diamonds, and more can be claimed for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 7

We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire rewards codes right here. These are made up of 12 digits of alphabets and numbers, ensure you enter them correctly. Here's the list of FF rewards codes for today:

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XY3EGTLHGJX for Cupid Scar (7d) [Free Fire Gun Skins]

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

ZFMUVTLYSLSC for 2x SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates [Free Fire Gun Skins]

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps that users will need to follow to get these codes. These easy steps are listed below:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

