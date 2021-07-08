Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 8 Brings 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 8 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of upgrades and other benefits. Those looking to up their game, here's your chance to do so freely. Rewards like loot crates, weapons, character upgrades, diamonds, and others are easily available with the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Like most games today, Free Fire has a store where you can buy new upgrades like loot crates, weapons, character builds, skins, and so on. Generally, you would need to spend the Free Fire diamonds to get them. At the same time, you can claim these rewards using the FF rewards codes, without spending any money.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire redeem codes right here for you. As noted, these codes bring in multiple rewards like loot crates and others. Here's the list of the FF rewards codes working for the Indian server.

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

XY3EGTLHGJX for Cupid Scar (7d) [Free Fire Gun Skins]

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

ZFMUVTLYSLSC for 2x SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates [Free Fire Gun Skins]

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps that one needs to follow to get the FF rewards codes, which are explained below:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

Best Mobiles in India