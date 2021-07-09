Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 9 Available Now; Full List Of Upgrades, Benefits News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get upgrades and other rewards within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes for July 9 are available now, bringing with it several weapon loot crates, room cards, free diamonds, and more.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

For the unaware, Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games in India. With several in-game tournaments and events, Free Fire is a gamer's lounge for exploring their talent. At the same time, Garena allows gamers to up their performance using upgrades and other benefits, which generally need to be bought using Free Fire diamonds. That said, the Free Fire redeem codes help bring these rewards and upgrades for free, without having to spend Free Fire diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 9

We have made things easy by bringing in the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today.

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1111POUYT for Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO11POKH for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1111UY for Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER6UOP11 for 60,000 diamond codes

SDAWR66YO11UB for free DJ Alok character

NHKJU66TREQW for Titian mark gun skins

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps that one needs to follow to get the FF rewards codes, which are explained below:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

