Just In
- 1 hr ago Budget Smartphones Students Can Buy For Online Classes
- 11 hrs ago Qualcomm Snapdragon Insiders Smartphone Announced: Most Powerful Android Smartphone?
- 15 hrs ago Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro Bags TENAA Certification; Expected India Launch Timeline
- 16 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Confirmed For July 22; Dimensity 1200-AI Processor At Helm
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Karishma Tanna And Mouni Roy Look Pretty And Fresh In Their White Skirt-Top Combo, Pick Your Favourite One!
- News Booster shot? Citing Delta variant, Pfizer, BioNTech to seek OK for 3rd Covid vaccine dose
- Movies Haseen Dillruba: Kanika Dhillon Explains Her & Taapsee's Defensive Stance Against Negative Reviews
- Sports Euro 2020 final: England vs Italy Statistical preview: Storied Azzurri face legacy-seeking Three Lions
- Finance Fuel Prices Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Remain At All-Time High In India
- Education HOS 10th Result 2021 Declared, Check HBSE Haryana Open School 10th Result 2021 Link
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In July
- Automobiles Bajaj Bikes Price Hike Announced July 2021: NS160, NS200, RS200, Avenger 160 & 220 Price List
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 9 Available Now; Full List Of Upgrades, Benefits
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get upgrades and other rewards within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes for July 9 are available now, bringing with it several weapon loot crates, room cards, free diamonds, and more.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
For the unaware, Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games in India. With several in-game tournaments and events, Free Fire is a gamer's lounge for exploring their talent. At the same time, Garena allows gamers to up their performance using upgrades and other benefits, which generally need to be bought using Free Fire diamonds. That said, the Free Fire redeem codes help bring these rewards and upgrades for free, without having to spend Free Fire diamonds.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 9
We have made things easy by bringing in the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today.
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- DDFRTY1111POUYT for Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO11POKH for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1111UY for Diamond Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER6UOP11 for 60,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR66YO11UB for free DJ Alok character
- NHKJU66TREQW for Titian mark gun skins
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps that one needs to follow to get the FF rewards codes, which are explained below:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746