ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12; Get 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale format. The game offers several upgrades, which can be claimed using the Free Fire redeem codes of the FF rewards codes, as they're popularly known. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for June 12.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: List Of Loot Crates Available

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're a rookie gamer, here's something you need to know about the Free Fire game. The game offers several upgrades and benefits like weapons, loot crates, character upgrades, skins, pets, and so on. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-game currency. However, one can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. Upgrades like Scorching Suns Weapon Loot crate, DJ Alok character upgrade, and so on can be claimed for free.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes directly here. Here's the list of working Free Fire codes for June 12:

    • FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
    • LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most downloaded games today. You can do a lot of personalization like changing your name, getting a Free Fire stylish name, and so on. There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

     

    Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

    Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news apps
    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X