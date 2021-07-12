Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12; Get 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale format. The game offers several upgrades, which can be claimed using the Free Fire redeem codes of the FF rewards codes, as they're popularly known. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for June 12.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're a rookie gamer, here's something you need to know about the Free Fire game. The game offers several upgrades and benefits like weapons, loot crates, character upgrades, skins, pets, and so on. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-game currency. However, one can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. Upgrades like Scorching Suns Weapon Loot crate, DJ Alok character upgrade, and so on can be claimed for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes directly here. Here's the list of working Free Fire codes for June 12:

FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most downloaded games today. You can do a lot of personalization like changing your name, getting a Free Fire stylish name, and so on. There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

