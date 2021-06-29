Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 29 Brings Elite Pass, Free Top Up, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played games in India, compatible with nearly all smartphones. If you're a Free Fire player and looking to up your game, here is a trick you can use. You can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes or the ff reward codes as they are popularly known. You can use the Free Fire redeem codes to get you several upgrades and benefits.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire has several upgrades and rewards within the game. Weapons loot crate, character upgrades, dragon skins, and so on are easily available on the game, which helps boost your gaming performance. Generally, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades. That said, the Free Fire rewards code comes in handy here as you can get them for free.

One can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes to get these rewards for free. Moreover, you can even get several thousands of Free Fire diamonds, which can you further use within the game to get upgrades of your choice.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 29

We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire redeem codes right here. Here's the complete list of ff reward codes for today:

SFJUP875BGRE for Free Dragon AK Skin

BGDHYDAJ6HGX for Elite Pass and Free Top Up

HKDHDAJFAKT6 for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

JUGSAH6YBHLO for Diamond Royale Voucher

BDAXDR4JYPOL for Free Pet

BBDXDAZEQW5U for Free Fire Diamonds

CDFRQW4ATYPK for 50,000 diamond codes

NHGYB6FRQWAD for free DJ Alok character

HLPLOMNHGR5D for Titian mark gun skins

GARWQCXGDASE for Paloma Character

JGFATI6TBVDS for Outfit

How To Claim Free Fire Rewards Codes?

There are a few easy steps to get the Free Fire rewards codes. They are explained below:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page or directly click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

