    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 12: How To Get Black Rose Rocker Bundle For Free?

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 12 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. The FF reward codes help in boosting your gaming performance and experience while coming in free of cost. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 12: Full List Of Rewards

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Free Fire offers a wide range of gaming experiences with in-game events and tournaments. When you keep winning at levels, you get several rewards, loot crates, and more. At the same time, you can also purchase these rewards and loot crates at the Free Fire store. However, do note this can be quite expensive.

    This is where the Free Fire redeem codes come into the picture. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in the rewards and other benefits free of cost. Plus, you get upgrades like free skins and more. Do note the Free Fire redeem codes will keep changing on a regular basis, so, it's best to claim them as so as they are released by Garena.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim them before it expires.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
    FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Special Gift Today's code
    FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
    FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
    FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

     

    Addental, you can try your luck with the below-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes.

    PUSR0KI57R77
    QNUH4C1G5QBQ
    ZFUJWLLPG4P4
    MX20UBTUSJKA
    UNGQ36T7BHZJ
    E71XWBFU6RO7
    9SR8E1WJEHF6
    FF7WSM0CN44Z
    FFA9UVHX4H7D
    FFA0ES11YL2D
    FFX60C2IIVYU
    JIMYLVT46V2Z
    8JKNXUB96C9P
    8FEUQJXPDKA7
    MV9CQ27LQJOL
    FXCVBNMKDSXC
    F0KMJNBVCXSD
    FF22NYW94A00
    FFTQT5IRMCNX
    3OVTN5443GFQ
    WHYGN3J29VZU
    ID9S3QJKAFHX
    FF5XZSZM6LEF
    FFXVGG8NU4YB
    FFE4E0DIKX2D
    ERTYHJNBVCDS
    F9IUJHGVCDSE
    F7UIJHBGFDFR

    Friday, November 12, 2021, 8:26 [IST]
    X