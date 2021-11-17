Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 17: List Of Benefits And Steps To Claim Them
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 17 are available now, bringing with it a wide range of rewards and other benefits. If you're looking to boost your gaming experience and performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest way to do so. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and how to claim them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire brings in several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. However, you might have to spend the Free Fire diamonds to claim them. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring similar rewards - free of cost. For instance, you can get rewards like Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and so on for free.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
X99TK56XDJ4X: Special Gift Today's code
FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate
Additionally, you can try your luck with these Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below:
PUSR0KI57R77
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
MX20UBTUSJKA
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
9SR8E1WJEHF6
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
