ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 27; How To Claim Malice Joker, Weapon Loot Crates?

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games, offering a wide range of events, tournaments, and other gaming activities. Plus, the Free Fire redeem codes for November 27 are available now, bringing tonnes of new rewards and upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the FF rewards codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 27

    What Are Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Garena Free Fire, like most other battle royale games, offers several events and tournaments. Here, gamers have a chance to win several boosters and upgrades to enhance their chances of winning. At the same time, the game offers similar rewards and upgrades on the Free Fire store, which can be bought using the Free Fire diamonds.

    That said, it's best to be careful when it comes to spending on upgrades as it can drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes solve all these troubles. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and rewards - free of cost. Gamers can simply redeem their choice of upgrades and continue playing with boosters.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 27

    FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
    M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    FFTI-LM65-9NZB
    SPEH-GKWH-GSW9
    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    SPEH-FABF-9HSD
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
    FFES-PORT-S3MU
    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
    LL7V-DMX3-63YK
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, it's important to enter these codes accurately while redeeming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

     

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X