Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 27; How To Claim Malice Joker, Weapon Loot Crates?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games, offering a wide range of events, tournaments, and other gaming activities. Plus, the Free Fire redeem codes for November 27 are available now, bringing tonnes of new rewards and upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the FF rewards codes.

What Are Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Garena Free Fire, like most other battle royale games, offers several events and tournaments. Here, gamers have a chance to win several boosters and upgrades to enhance their chances of winning. At the same time, the game offers similar rewards and upgrades on the Free Fire store, which can be bought using the Free Fire diamonds.

That said, it's best to be careful when it comes to spending on upgrades as it can drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes solve all these troubles. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and rewards - free of cost. Gamers can simply redeem their choice of upgrades and continue playing with boosters.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 27

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

SPEH-FABF-9HSD

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, it's important to enter these codes accurately while redeeming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

