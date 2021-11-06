ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 6; Get Black Rose Rocker Bundle, Special Gifts

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 6, are available now. Like always, the codes bring in a fresh dose of rewards, prizes, and a lot of other benefits. In fact, the FF rewards for today also include a special gift code and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 6

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're new to the gaming specter, then the Free Fire redeem codes are the ideal way to boost your experience. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several rewards and upgrades. Generally, you can get these rewards within the game by purchasing them using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this would be quite expensive. On the other hand, the FF rewards codes bring them for free.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 6

    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Special Gift Today's code
    FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
    FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
    FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

    Apart from these, you can try your luck with the additional codes mentioned below:

    FF7WSM0CN44Z
    FFA9UVHX4H7D
    FFA0ES11YL2D
    FFX60C2IIVYU
    JIMYLVT46V2Z
    8JKNXUB96C9P
    8FEUQJXPDKA7
    MV9CQ27LQJOL
    FXCVBNMKDSXC
    F0KMJNBVCXSD
    FF22NYW94A00
    FFTQT5IRMCNX
    3OVTN5443GFQ
    WHYGN3J29VZU
    ID9S3QJKAFHX
    FF5XZSZM6LEF
    FFXVGG8NU4YB
    FFE4E0DIKX2D
    ERTYHJNBVCDS
    F9IUJHGVCDSE
    F7UIJHBGFDFR

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alpha-numeric digits. Hence, while claiming the rewards, ensure that you enter the codes correctly. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

     

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 8:37 [IST]
