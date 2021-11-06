Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 6; Get Black Rose Rocker Bundle, Special Gifts
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 6, are available now. Like always, the codes bring in a fresh dose of rewards, prizes, and a lot of other benefits. In fact, the FF rewards for today also include a special gift code and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
If you're new to the gaming specter, then the Free Fire redeem codes are the ideal way to boost your experience. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several rewards and upgrades. Generally, you can get these rewards within the game by purchasing them using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this would be quite expensive. On the other hand, the FF rewards codes bring them for free.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 6
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
X99TK56XDJ4X: Special Gift Today's code
FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
Apart from these, you can try your luck with the additional codes mentioned below:
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alpha-numeric digits. Hence, while claiming the rewards, ensure that you enter the codes correctly. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
