Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 1: New Codes For 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 1 are available now, bringing with it multiple rewards and benefits. A few of the codes have continued into the new month, while Garena has refreshed the codes for several rewards. For instance, now gamers can get 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate with a single code.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
QJ97-M2HS-SED5: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
As one can see, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes give you rewards and upgrades, which help your gaming performance. Generally, you can buy this within the game using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this would drain out your wallet if not careful. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes let you explore these upgrades for free, making it a worthy reward.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice and make sure you enter it correctly without making mistakes with the alphabets and the numbers.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
