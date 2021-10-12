ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 12 Brings Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 12 are available now, bringing with a fresh set of rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. If you're looking to boost your game, then the Free Fire redeem codes are the best way to do so. The FF rewards codes for today bring in upgrades like Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate and much more.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 12

    FTMKYMJEX657: 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
    8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate
    FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)
    W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate (NA, US, and SAC)
    MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
    5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
    87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
    MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    FFPLD5LGL: 2x Booyah Gold Token

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. The codes bring in a diverse range of rewards and upgrades. Generally, you can get these upgrades at the Free Fire store. However, they would be expensive and could drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

     

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 8:14 [IST]
