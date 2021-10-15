Just In
- 1 hr ago Oppo K9s With Triple Cameras Appears On Retailer Listing Ahead Of Launch: Coming To India?
- 15 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 2T Official Teaser, Geekbench Listing Confirms Key Specs
- 16 hrs ago Amazon Fujitsu Laptops Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win Fujitsu Laptop & Up To Rs. 4,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 18 hrs ago How To Store Aadhaar, COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate On Paytm App
Don't Miss
- Finance Automobiles Channel Checks: PVs and Tractors To See Muted Sales
- Sports SAFF Championship Football 2021 Final: India vs Nepal: Match Time, Head to Head, TV info, Live Streaming
- News RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'shastra' puja at Dussehra event, addresses Swayamsevaks
- Movies Sanak Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal Comes To Your Rescue With His Rambo Act In This Feeble Hostage Drama
- Automobiles Pablo Quintanilla Wins The 2021 Rallye Du Maroc
- Education CBSE Class 10, 12 Term Exam Dates Tentative Announced, Check CBSE Class X, XII Date Sheet Release Details
- Lifestyle Vaginal Discharge: Colour Guide, Causes Of Excess Discharge And Everything You Need To Know
- Travel Navratri Weekend Getaways In And Around Bangalore
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 15; Get Free Spirit of Booyah, Special Ops Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. Gamers can enhance their gaming experience with the free rewards and upgrades that one can get using the Free Fire redeem codes. In fact, the Free Fire redeem codes for October 15 are now available, bringing with it tonnes of new rewards.
One should note that the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. The codes bring in a diverse range of rewards and upgrades. Generally, you can get these upgrades at the Free Fire store. However, they would be expensive and could drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 15
FF10-TD3C-CA4R: Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate
WHAH-XTEN-CKCM: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.
FTMKYMJEX657: 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate
FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)
W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800
-
31,500
-
56,000
-
11,999
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999
-
17,999