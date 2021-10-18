Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 18; Get Spirit of Booyah, Special Ops Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 18 are available now, bringing with it a new dose of rewards, upgrades, and other premium offerings. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes or FF rewards codes are the ideal way to do so. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

The list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 18 are available now and here's the complete list:

FF10-TD3C-CA4R: Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate

WHAH-XTEN-CKCM: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

FTMKYMJEX657: 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. Do note, you can find most of these rewards and benefits at the Free Fire store. However, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds for it - which can be quite expensive. On the other hand, you can claim these rewards for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are the steps to claim them:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

