    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 26: Get 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 26 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and other benefits. If you're looking for game boosters, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best and easiest way to access them. The Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in rewards like a 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate and more.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 26

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    FF10-VXKE-HCPD - Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate
    FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate
    WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.
    FTMKYMJEX657 - 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
    8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate
    FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
    W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
    VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
    5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
    87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
    MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. The FF rewards codes are the best way to boost your gaming performance as they are free. Generally, you can get these bundles and rewards at the Free Fire store. However, they can be quite expensive and drain your wallet soon. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

     

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:35 [IST]
