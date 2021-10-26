Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 26: Get 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 26 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and other benefits. If you're looking for game boosters, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best and easiest way to access them. The Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in rewards like a 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate and more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FF10-VXKE-HCPD - Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate
FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate
WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.
FTMKYMJEX657 - 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate
FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. The FF rewards codes are the best way to boost your gaming performance as they are free. Generally, you can get these bundles and rewards at the Free Fire store. However, they can be quite expensive and drain your wallet soon. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
