Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 26: Get 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 26 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and other benefits. If you're looking for game boosters, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best and easiest way to access them. The Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in rewards like a 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate and more.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FF10-VXKE-HCPD - Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate

WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

FTMKYMJEX657 - 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. The FF rewards codes are the best way to boost your gaming performance as they are free. Generally, you can get these bundles and rewards at the Free Fire store. However, they can be quite expensive and drain your wallet soon. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

