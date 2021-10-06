Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 6: All New Codes With Upgraded Rewards
Free Fire's popularity has been on the rise, recording breakout downloads on Google Play. Now, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 6 are available now, allowing users to claim rewards and other benefits for free. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and benefits - including weapon loot crates, skins, and much more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As one can see, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and other benefits. The entire list of the FF rewards codes includes alphabets and numbers, hence, one needs to be careful while claiming them. To note, one can get these rewards and upgrades via the Free Fire store. But they would need to spend the Free Fire diamonds to purchase them.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards and upgrades for free. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes accurately here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
