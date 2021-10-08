Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 8; Get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is here, bringing with it an upgraded gaming experience. At the same time, the Free Fire redeem codes double the game experience with its free rewards and upgrades. The updated Free Fire rewards list includes several skins, weapon crates, loot crates, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the FF redeem codes list.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

If you're a rookie gamer, then you need to know all about the Free Fire redeem codes. Like most games, Garena also offers several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. However, gamers have to purchase these using the Free Fire diamonds. If not careful, it could drain out your wallet. On the other hand, one can get these upgrades for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

MCPB KGXU A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY YPM7 P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR 8K8A KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK E62KW5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10 617K GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

X59F 7V698 7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N 3ZKC FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

9BYD PUM5 WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

N366 CU6U P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10 JA1Y ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX 8VM2 5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R GQVX HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

