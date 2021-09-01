Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 1; Get M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 1 are available now, bringing with a fresh dose of upgrades and other benefits. If you're looking to up your gaming performance, then the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are something to check out. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and where to redeem them.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cheapest way to claim upgrades and rewards. One can also purchase these upgrades within the game using Free Fire diamonds. However, that would be very expensive. So one can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes to get upgrades for free. The FF rewards codes are made up of 12 characters of alphabets and numbers, which need to be entered at the Free Fire redemption site.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website (click here)

Step 2: Sign in with either Huawei, Google, VK, Apple, or Facebook ID. You can't claim rewards with a guest ID.

Step 3: Now, enter the redeem codes of your choice.

Step 4: The reward will directly appear in the mail section. Claim it before it expires.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9 for M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG for Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-PGS3-85PS for Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-J31C-XKRG for Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

HK9XP6XTE2ET for Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

84J9-EYTY-FSMV - 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P - 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET - Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U - Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

