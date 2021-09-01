Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 1; Get M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 1 are available now, bringing with a fresh dose of upgrades and other benefits. If you're looking to up your gaming performance, then the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are something to check out. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and where to redeem them.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cheapest way to claim upgrades and rewards. One can also purchase these upgrades within the game using Free Fire diamonds. However, that would be very expensive. So one can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes to get upgrades for free. The FF rewards codes are made up of 12 characters of alphabets and numbers, which need to be entered at the Free Fire redemption site.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website (click here)
Step 2: Sign in with either Huawei, Google, VK, Apple, or Facebook ID. You can't claim rewards with a guest ID.
Step 3: Now, enter the redeem codes of your choice.
Step 4: The reward will directly appear in the mail section. Claim it before it expires.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
- PR59-EZW4-HSZ9 for M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG for Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FF9M-PGS3-85PS for Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- FF9M-J31C-XKRG for Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote
- HK9XP6XTE2ET for Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- 84J9-EYTY-FSMV - 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
- 2BEM-BE4T-XU4P - 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate
- HK9X-P6XT-E2ET - Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Z63G-WUBM-E7GH - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
- LH3D-HG87-XU5U - Pumpkin Land parachute
- FF9M-J476-HHXE - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
- FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
