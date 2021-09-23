Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 23 Brings Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 23 are available now, bringing in several rewards and upgrades. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are an easy way to do so. One can get loot crates, weapons, and much more for free. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are an easy way to get multiple rewards. Generally, you can get upgrades and benefits from the Free Fire store, but this would be expensive as you need to spend the Free Fire diamonds. Beware! This could drain your purse pretty soon. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes help get the rewards for free. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
