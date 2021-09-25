Just In
- 24 min ago BGMI Redeem Codes For September 25: Complete List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them
- 1 hr ago Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Oppo A Series Quiz: Check Here Answers, How To Play & More
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Up To 80% Discount Offers On Electronics And Accessories
Don't Miss
- News President Joe Biden feels India should have permanent membership in UNSC: MEA
- Finance CBDT: Gross Direct Tax Collections Spiked By 47% For The Financial Year FY 2021-22
- Movies Sonu Sood On Income Tax Raid At His Mumbai Home: I Welcomed Them Home & Made Sure They Were Comfortable
- Sports Why did De Villiers pick RCB over Manchester United and Chinnaswamy over Supersport Park? Check out!
- Lifestyle What Is Bipolar Disorder? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Prevention
- Education QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 Released, Explore Top 10 Universities
- Travel World Tourism Day 2021: 5 Breathtaking Natural Wonders Of The World To See – Part 1
- Automobiles Ford To Announce Settlement Packages For Its Employees; Plan To Shut Chennai Plant By 2022
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 25; Get Netherworld Troop’s Blade And More
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available now, bringing with it a sleuth of rewards and benefits to gamers. If you're looking for rewards like weapon loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and so on - the Free Fire redeem codes are the right thing for you. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Generally, Free Fire offers upgrades and other rewards, which can be bought using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this will drain out your wallet, if not careful. On the other hand, one can get these rewards and benefits using the Free Fire redeem codes, which come for free.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
26,999
-
21,645
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025