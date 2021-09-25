ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 25; Get Netherworld Troop’s Blade And More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available now, bringing with it a sleuth of rewards and benefits to gamers. If you're looking for rewards like weapon loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and so on - the Free Fire redeem codes are the right thing for you. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 25: Full List Of Rewards

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Generally, Free Fire offers upgrades and other rewards, which can be bought using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this will drain out your wallet, if not careful. On the other hand, one can get these rewards and benefits using the Free Fire redeem codes, which come for free.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
    MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
    XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
    MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
    WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
    ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
    4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
    H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
    FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
    8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
    Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade

    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:49 [IST]
