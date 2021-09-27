ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 27: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. The Free Fire redeem codes have further helped win over users with its free rewards and upgrades. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best and the easiest way to do so.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 27: New Codes Available

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    Here's the complete list of working Free Fire redeem codes for today.

    87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
    MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
    XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
    MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
    WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
    ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
    4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
    H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
    FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
    8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
    Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade

    Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

    One can also get these upgrades and other rewards using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this will drain out your wallet, if you're not careful. On the other hand, one can get the same Free Fire rewards and benefits using the Free Fire redeem codes, which come for free.

     

    As you can see, the Free Fire redeem codes include both alphabets and numbers. Gamers must make sure to enter these codes correctly while claiming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Monday, September 27, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
    X