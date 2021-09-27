Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 27: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. The Free Fire redeem codes have further helped win over users with its free rewards and upgrades. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are the best and the easiest way to do so.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
Here's the complete list of working Free Fire redeem codes for today.
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
One can also get these upgrades and other rewards using the Free Fire diamonds. However, this will drain out your wallet, if you're not careful. On the other hand, one can get the same Free Fire rewards and benefits using the Free Fire redeem codes, which come for free.
As you can see, the Free Fire redeem codes include both alphabets and numbers. Gamers must make sure to enter these codes correctly while claiming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
