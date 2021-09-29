Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 29; Get 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the gaming specter. Plus, the new Free Fire Max launch has boosted its popularity among gamers. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are something to check out. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire offers several upgrades and rewards to gamers. Generally, these cost a big much as you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim the rewards. If not careful, this could drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes offer these rewards and benefits for free, making it cost-effective.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
