Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 29; Get 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the gaming specter. Plus, the new Free Fire Max launch has boosted its popularity among gamers. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are something to check out. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire offers several upgrades and rewards to gamers. Generally, these cost a big much as you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim the rewards. If not careful, this could drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes offer these rewards and benefits for free, making it cost-effective.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade

Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

