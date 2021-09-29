ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 29; Get 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the gaming specter. Plus, the new Free Fire Max launch has boosted its popularity among gamers. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes are something to check out. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 29 Available Now

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire offers several upgrades and rewards to gamers. Generally, these cost a big much as you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim the rewards. If not careful, this could drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes offer these rewards and benefits for free, making it cost-effective.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
    MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
    XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
    MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
    WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
    ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard
    FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
    8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
    Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop's Blade

     

    Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X