Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 6; New Codes To Get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the Google Play store. The game is immensely popular for its features that can be played even on budget phones. Plus, the Free Fire redeem codes make it even more popular as it brings rewards and upgrades for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're new to the gaming scene, then you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes. Garena offers several rewards and upgrades in the Free Fire game. However, you would need to spend expensive Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. On the other hand, you can get these rewards and upgrades for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. This helps to up your gaming performance and overall experience.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

Here's the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes working for the Indian server today:

HZX8SUTD33VN for Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52 for 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG for 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

X59F7-V69-87MA for MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9 for M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG for Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-J31C-XKRG for Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

HK9XP6XTE2ET for Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

84J9-EYTY-FSMV for 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P for 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH for Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U for Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE for Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLNZUWMALS for Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL for Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD for 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R for 3x Incubator Voucher

SDER T56Y UJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character

SDER TYHB GVCD for Animal Weapon Loot Crate

How To Redeem Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

