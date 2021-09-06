Just In
- 15 hrs ago Realme 8S 5G, Realme 8i Massive Leak Leaves Nothing To Imagination; All You Need To Know
- 24 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Ban Update: Steps To Make Your Account Safe And Everything You Need To Know
- 24 hrs ago Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Under 500 With Content Benefits
- 1 day ago Teacher’s Day 2021: How To Download And Send Teacher’s Day WhatsApp Stickers
Don't Miss
- Finance NPCI International Join Hands With Mashreq Bank To Launch UPI In The UAE: Check Report
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli Expresses Her Liking For Pratik Sehajpal; Says ‘He Is Hot, Cute And Single’
- News Panjshir Resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal: Report
- Sports Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended due to deportation dispute involving Premier League stars
- Lifestyle Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Beautiful Silk Sarees For The Promotional Rounds; Which One Do You Like?
- Education JPSC Admit Card 2021 For Jharkhand Civil Services Prelims Exam Released
- Travel September 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
- Automobiles Mahindra To Stop Production For Seven Days Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 6; New Codes To Get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the Google Play store. The game is immensely popular for its features that can be played even on budget phones. Plus, the Free Fire redeem codes make it even more popular as it brings rewards and upgrades for free.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
If you're new to the gaming scene, then you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes. Garena offers several rewards and upgrades in the Free Fire game. However, you would need to spend expensive Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. On the other hand, you can get these rewards and upgrades for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. This helps to up your gaming performance and overall experience.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
Here's the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes working for the Indian server today:
- HZX8SUTD33VN for Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- EV4S-2C7M-MA52 for 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.
- MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG for 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
- X59F7-V69-87MA for MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- PR59-EZW4-HSZ9 for M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG for Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FF9M-J31C-XKRG for Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote
- HK9XP6XTE2ET for Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- 84J9-EYTY-FSMV for 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
- 2BEM-BE4T-XU4P for 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate
- HK9X-P6XT-E2ET for Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Z63G-WUBM-E7GH for Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
- LH3D-HG87-XU5U for Pumpkin Land parachute
- FF9M-J476-HHXE for Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- JX5N-QCM7-U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSM-H8ZK-763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFPLNZUWMALS for Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL for Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD for 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R for 3x Incubator Voucher
- SDER T56Y UJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character
- SDER TYHB GVCD for Animal Weapon Loot Crate
How To Redeem Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999