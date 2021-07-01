Just In
- 32 min ago Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Out; Circular Dial, Rotating Bezels Tipped
- 36 min ago Twitter Down For Some Website Users In India: Developments So Far
- 1 hr ago Nokia X60, Nokia X60 Pro To Arrive With HarmonyOS 2, 200MP Camera And More
- 1 hr ago Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Sleek Tablet Perfect For Individual Needs
Don't Miss
- Finance 4 Equity Mutual Fund SIPs To Invest For The Month Of July 2021
- Education National Doctors’ Day 2021: Know History, Significance And All About This Day
- Movies RT 68 Announced! Ravi Teja To Play A Sensational Role In The Sarath Mandava Directorial!
- Sports Caster Semenya fails to reach Olympic qualifying time for 5000 meters
- News Delta variant to become dominant strain of COVID-19 in coming months: WHO
- Automobiles CFMoto 650NK, 650GT, 650MT BS6 Launched In India At Rs 4.29 Lakh: Lesser Power & Increased Pricetag
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor’s Stunning Look In Kohl Rimmed Eyes And Romantic High Hair Bun Is Catching Everyone’s Attention
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In July
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today Brings 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire redeem codes or the ff rewards codes are available for today. Gamers can use these rewards codes and get several bonuses and other benefits within the popular battle royale game. Rewards like loot crates, Free Fire diamonds, character upgrades, elite pass, and others are readily available to up your game.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
For the unaware, FF is one of the most popular battle royale games. If you're new to the gaming scene, you can download Garena Free Fire from both Google Play and App Store. Like most games today, you get several in-game purchases for rewards and benefits, which can be bought using the Free Fire diamonds.
At the same time, gamers can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards and other upgrades for free. For instance, rewards like Vandal's weapon loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, DJ Alok character upgrade, and much more available for free with the Garena FF rewards codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
- XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- ZFMUVTLYSLSC for 2x SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates and Evolution Stone
- PACJJTUA29UU for Diamond Royale
- HKDHDAJFAKT6 for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers
- BBDXDAZEQW5U for Free Fire Diamonds
- CDFRQW4ATYPK for 50,000 diamond codes
- GARWQCXGDASE for Paloma Character
- JGFATI6TBVDS for Outfit
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes, which are mentioned below:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
6,999
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999
-
10,604