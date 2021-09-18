Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today Brings New Year Loot Box And Cool Captain Shoes News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 18 are available now, bringing in a couple of new rewards. Today's reward gives you New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain Shoes that give you an added advantage. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim it.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Before diving into the codes list, let's first see what are Free Fire redeem codes. Just like every other game in the market, Free Fire offers several in-game purchases and upgrades. However, these can be quite expensive and could drain out your Free Fire diamonds. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these upgrades, rewards, and benefits for free, which saves a lot of Free Fire diamonds.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 18

Here's the full list of working Free Fire redeem codes for today:

FF10 JA1Y ZNYN for New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain Shoes

FF10 KB84 9VXB for Santa Militia (Head) and Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

FU9CGS4Q9P4E for Flaming Dragon AK skin

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR for 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

N366-CU6U-P95B for 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM for 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2 for Wasteland Vault

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ for 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

4MZJ-669A-XEEU for 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ36-7997-2QVT for 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V69-87MA for 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q for 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3 for Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG for 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ for 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J for 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R for 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

WDYM-TRUW-FU34 for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

