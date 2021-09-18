ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today Brings New Year Loot Box And Cool Captain Shoes

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 18 are available now, bringing in a couple of new rewards. Today's reward gives you New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain Shoes that give you an added advantage. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim it.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: New Year Loot Box And More

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Before diving into the codes list, let's first see what are Free Fire redeem codes. Just like every other game in the market, Free Fire offers several in-game purchases and upgrades. However, these can be quite expensive and could drain out your Free Fire diamonds. On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these upgrades, rewards, and benefits for free, which saves a lot of Free Fire diamonds.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For September 18

    Here's the full list of working Free Fire redeem codes for today:

    • FF10 JA1Y ZNYN for New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain Shoes
    • FF10 KB84 9VXB for Santa Militia (Head) and Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
    • FU9CGS4Q9P4E for Flaming Dragon AK skin
    • MCPG-SP5K-KUZR for 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    • N366-CU6U-P95B for 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    • H87Q-8WPF-YZHM for 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFSH-OPEE-7BX2 for Wasteland Vault
    • MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ for 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFSH-OPEE-7BX2 for Wasteland Vault
    • 4MZJ-669A-XEEU for 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • BQ36-7997-2QVT for 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    • X59F-7V69-87MA for 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q for 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    • FF10-7NQ4-X9U3 for Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    • MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG for 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    • WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ for 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    • MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J for 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    • GY52-RK7A-TA5R for 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    • WDYM-TRUW-FU34 for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
    • FFSH-OPEE-7BX2 for Wasteland Vault
    • MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ for 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X