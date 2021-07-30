Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today Brings Underground Howl Loot Crate, Weapons, More
Garena Free Fire offers several personalized experiences for gamers. For instance, you can have a Free Fire nickname and change several other settings. At the same time, Free Fire offers several rewards, upgrades, and benefits. The Free Fire redeem codes help to get these benefits and upgrades for free. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire offers upgrades and rewards like Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, and more. One can get character upgrades, skins, loot crates, weapons, pets, and much more. Generally, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them. However, the Free Fire redeem codes come as an inexpensive and easy option to claim these benefits. The Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free, which directly appears in the gaming app once claimed.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes or FF rewards codes for today:
- BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
- FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMM-VSBN-V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- PACJ-JTUA-29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- LH3D-HG87-XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- XUW3-FNK7-AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. They are listed below:
Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in using either Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook id.
Step 3: The page reloads now and you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the box provided.
Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-mail section of the game, where you can claim them.
