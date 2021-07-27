ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today; Get Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded mobiles games today. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can be claimed using the Free Fire redeem codes. One can get Free Fire diamonds, loot crates, weapons, diamond royale vouchers, and much more using the Free Fire redeem codes.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today Available Now

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    If you're a pro player, you already know most of the benefits and rewards that come with the Free Fire redeem codes. However, if you're new to the gaming specter, then this is for you. Garena Free Fire offers several benefits within the game that boost your gaming performance. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get them. However, the Free Fire redeem codes get them for free.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    Here's the full list of working Free Fire redeem codes for today, Indian server:

    • FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    • BWGK-HB3M-AZHT for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC-F8XL-VNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
    • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
    • FFMC-LJES-SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC-2SJL-KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XLMM-VSBN-V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    • PACJ-JTUA-29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    • XUW3-FNK7-AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
    • LH3D-HG87-XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
    • LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

     

    Step 2: Next, log in using either Google, Huawei, Apple, Facebook, or VK id.

    Step 3: The page will reload to let you enter the Free Fire redeem codes; make sure you enter them correctly.

    Step 4: Lastly, the rewards from the code will directly appear in the in-mail section of the Free Fire game. Claim the reward before it expires.

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 10:05 [IST]
