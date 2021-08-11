Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today; Get K-Pop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate And More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 11 are available now. The list includes exciting rewards like M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack, 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

Here's the list of the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, August 11:

JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

C23Q2AGP9PH for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X for K-Pop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

BYWL56K44RKH for 2x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD for 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

F2AYSAH5CCQH for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5XMJPG7RH49R for 3x Incubator Voucher

ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up

FFPLFMSJDKEL for Triple Captain power-up

FFES-PORT-SF2A for Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead

WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens

SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character

WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

As you can see, the aforementioned codes consist of 12 digits of alphabets and numbers. When you enter these codes at the Free Fire redemption website, you will get the rewards with it. To note, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and inexpensive way to get benefits, otherwise, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

